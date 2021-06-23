Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 181.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9,565.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the last quarter.

FPX stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.94. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

