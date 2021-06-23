Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 246 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.33. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

