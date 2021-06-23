Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $464,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $193.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.81. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

