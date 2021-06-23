Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $603,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38,985.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 715,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 499,883 shares during the period.

EWW opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

