Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $708,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 80.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,800 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 664,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

