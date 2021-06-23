Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.72.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

