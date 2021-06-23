Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 60 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQV opened at $243.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

