Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,046 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

