Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading Down 0.4%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. 7,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 3,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

