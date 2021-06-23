Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Constantine Iordanou Purchases 50,000 Shares

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,446.04).

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Constantine Iordanou purchased 150 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £129 ($168.54).

On Thursday, June 3rd, Constantine Iordanou acquired 15,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Constantine Iordanou acquired 639 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £562.32 ($734.67).

On Friday, May 28th, Constantine Iordanou bought 73,098 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

Shares of LON BOCH opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.46. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of £415.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.