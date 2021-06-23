Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.68% of Turning Point Brands worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 217,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 74.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 42.3% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE TPB opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

