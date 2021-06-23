Bank of Montreal Can Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 200.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 over the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $117.35 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

