Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.01 Million Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 745.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. FIX lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

