Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,905 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $19,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

