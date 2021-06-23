Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.75 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,382,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.61% of Alamos Gold worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 101,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 566,330 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

