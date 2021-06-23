Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $17,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $102,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 225.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.