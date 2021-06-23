Bank of Montreal Can Sells 59,909 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

