Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $175,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Semtech by 31.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Semtech by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,919,000 after acquiring an additional 84,825 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

