Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $199,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

