Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $188,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after buying an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,553,000 after acquiring an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

