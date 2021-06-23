Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 313,574 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $167,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

