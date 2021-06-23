Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $172,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.05 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

