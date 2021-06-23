Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $193,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.71 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

