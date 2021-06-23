Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 119 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of W.W. Grainger worth $179,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $442.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.45. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $291.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.