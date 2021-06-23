Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,769 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Avery Dennison worth $161,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVY opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.12.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

