Barclays PLC Acquires 212,798 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 842,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $101,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.94. 24,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,375. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

