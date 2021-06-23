Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 553.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $148,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. 95,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

