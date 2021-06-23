Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Dollar General worth $90,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $213.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.93. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

