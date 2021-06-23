Barclays PLC Has $181.62 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.68% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $181,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD traded down $11.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,365.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,384. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $763.98 and a 52 week high of $1,385.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,292.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

