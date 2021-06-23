Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 239.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $84,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,202,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 225,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 370,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,071,000 after purchasing an additional 119,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 249,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.92. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

