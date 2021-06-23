Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. 5,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,131. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $499.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 998,552 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,053,000 after buying an additional 959,979 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

