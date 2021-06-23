BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$61.29. BCE shares last traded at C$61.22, with a volume of 3,317,399 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.57. The stock has a market cap of C$54.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

