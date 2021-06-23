Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,475 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

NYSE:ETN opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.