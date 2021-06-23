Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,458 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.51.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

