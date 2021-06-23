Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of -154.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.