Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 868.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

