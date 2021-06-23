BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $669,500.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,714,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. 673,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.07.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

