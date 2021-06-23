Biogen Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $18.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $374.40 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,820,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 408.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

