Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 109,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,590,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

BNGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 51.22 and a current ratio of 51.65.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 384.80%. The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

