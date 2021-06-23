BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of BNTX opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.36. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

