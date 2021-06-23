Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of BVS stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.34. Bioventus has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $116,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

