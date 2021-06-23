Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$10.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$473.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.36. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

