Bitball Treasure One Day Volume Reaches $537,704.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $74.51 million and $537,704.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.57 or 0.00483937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000782 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

