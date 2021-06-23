Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.95 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00006012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $377.38 million and $10.95 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054568 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039462 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.