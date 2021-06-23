BitSend Market Cap Reaches $127,498.11 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $127,498.11 and $29.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00373375 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00016932 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.00 or 0.00993654 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,245,037 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

