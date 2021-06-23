BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 123.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

