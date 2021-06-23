BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $61,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.36. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

