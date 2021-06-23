BlackRock Inc. Has $60.59 Million Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.51% of Chase worth $60,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chase by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $963.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.69. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

