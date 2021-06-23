BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.43% of CAI International worth $58,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in CAI International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CAI International by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAI. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $971.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.