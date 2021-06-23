BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.64% of AlloVir worth $55,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALVR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AlloVir by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

